March Gains

NIELSEN AUDIO is touting major gains in radio listening based on MARCH 2021 PPM numbers.



In a release WEDNESDAY (4/21), the ratings service pointed to an 8% month-to-month increase in total AQH audience, the largest single-month increase in average audience since JUNE 2020, as the nation started to recover from the initial stages of the pandemic. Weekly reach rose 3% from FEBRUARY and time spent listening gained 5% (over 20 minutes).

As for a year-to-year comparison, the industry's loss of reach due to the pandemic was minimal, maintaining 96% of its cume reach and 93% of AQH reach (standing at a 96 index for weekly reach and a 93 index for AQH).

