Casey Wasserman (Photo: Rainer Hosch)

WASSERMAN has launched WASSERMAN MUSIC, after having completed a transaction to acquire PARADIGM TALENT AGENCY’s NORTH AMERICAN live music representation business. The new business unit will represent music artists and further their development.

WASSERMAN Chair/CEO CASEY WASSERMAN stated, “I have worked side-by-side with this remarkable group of people to build a blueprint for success and I am continually impressed with their tenacity and care for both their clients and the business. But most important is our shared commitment to cultivating a culture of forward progress so this new business appropriately reflects the artists and fans we serve. This is a dynamic opportunity to create new collaborations between the family of brands and talent that WASSERMAN currently represents in a meaningful and impactful way, and I am excited to get started.”

WASSERMAN MUSIC will be operated as a unit of WASSERMAN led by CASEY WASSERMAN, his existing executive management team, and executive agents. MARTY DIAMOND, JONATHAN LEVINE, JACKIE NALPANT, SAM HUNT, CORRIE MARTIN, LEE ANDERSON, and MATT RODRIGUEZ will focus on executive oversight of the business on a day-to-day basis. TOM WINDISH, JOE ROSENBERG, and LORI FELDMAN will provide business development, operational, and marketing support, as well as operating and integrating all branded entertainment.

WASSERMAN MUSIC’s roster include KENNY CHESNEY, COLDPLAY, BILLIE EILISH, IMAGINE DRAGONS, THE LUMINEERS, DAVE MATTHEWS BAND, JANELLE MONÁE, KACEY MUSGRAVES, OLD DOMINION, PHISH, ED SHEERAN, LORDE, STURGILL SIMPSON, BLACK PUMAS, BRANDI CARLILE, TYLER CHILDERS, KAYTRANADA, NORMANI, RUN THE JEWELS, TASH SULTANA, DIPLO, DJ SNAKE, FLUME, JACK HARLOW, ODESZA, and SKRILLEX.

