NCE Window Coming Up

The FCC has announced a new noncommercial educational FM station application filing window. The window will open at 12:01a (ET) on NOVEMBER 2nd and will close at 6p (ET) NOVEMBER 9th. A limit of 10 applications per party is being imposed on this round, which the Commission said will "best deter speculative filings, permit the expeditious processing of the applications filed in the window, and provide interested parties with a meaningful opportunity to file for and obtain new NCE FM station licenses." The move rejects alternative proposals by REC NETWORKS, which set a 5-application limit, and EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION, which suggested a 10-application limit in NIELSEN AUDIO markets and no limit in counties outside all NIELSEN markets.

In addition, two more licensees have agreed to Consent Decrees with the FCC settling public file violations with agreements to implement compliance plans without being fined. The new decrees are with BLACK MEDIA WORKS, INC. (WRRJ/COCOA BEACH, FL) and MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY (WUMC/ELIZABETHTON, TN).

« see more Net News