Hires Seven New Executives

Live media platform MOMENT HOUSE announced TODAY (4/21) they've made seven key new hires for the company. SAM BERGER has been named Head of Music and previously worked at SPOTIFY on the Artist & Label Marketing team. MICHELE BERNSTEIN has been named Marketing Strategist and comes to MOMENT HOUSE from WME. CASEY MCCABE has been named Head of Live Music & Strategy and comes from AEG Presents. DIONTE GOODLETT has been named Director, Hip Hop and R&B Strategy and Partnerships and spent the past seven years on the label relations team at APPLE MUSIC. RANDY NICHOLS has been named Director, Rock and Metal Strategy and Partnerships and has been a talent manager at FORCE MEDIA MANAGEMENT and RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT. BART COLEMAN has been named Head of Comedy, NORTH AMERICA, and was previously a comedy lead at SPOTIFY. GEORGIE DONNELLY has been named Head of Comedy, UK and was formerly a comedy agent at UNITED TALENT AGENCY.

MOMENT HOUSE CEO and Co-Founder ARJUN MEHTA said, “We’re thrilled to welcome SAM, MICHELE, CASEY, DIONTE, RANDY, BART, and GEORGIE to the MOMENT HOUSE team as we work to propel the company to new heights. Their deep expertise and unique specializations working with talent of all kinds will massively aid MOMENT HOUSE’s continued growth and evolution.”

MOMENT HOUSE is the premium live media platform that connects creators and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences — called "Moments." With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, MOMENT HOUSE is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, design-driven user experience, and social. The platform has hosted "Moments" by a range of artists including HALSEY, TAME IMPALA, KYGO, KAYTRANADA, YUNGBLUD, GROUPLOVE, BRYSON TILLER, BROCKHAMPTON, FLUX PAVILLION, OMAR APOLLO, and more. They also collaborated on JUSTIN BIEBER’s 2020 New Year’s Eve digital experience and powered CLIVE DAVIS’ pre-Grammy gala earlier this year. The company is backed by leading investors across SILICON VALLEY and the entertainment industry, including: TROY CARTER, SCOOTER BRAUN, JARED LETO, FORERUNNER, former TIKTOK CEO KEVIN MAYER, GOOGLE VENTURES CEO DAVID KRANE, BOX CEO AARON LEVIE, PATREON CEO JACK CONTE and PALM TREE CREW INVESTMENTS.

