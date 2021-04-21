Philadelphia



iHEARTMEDIA/PHILADELPHIA R&B WDAS (105.3) and Hip Hop N' R&B WUSL (POWER 99) are uniting to support the “PHILLY VAX JAWN” POP-UP VACCINATION CLINIC.

On-air personalities will promote the event over the air and on social media. They are encouraging the community to come out on SATURDAY APRIL 25th from 9-4p (ET) to get vaccinated. It's taking place at the THE DELL MUSIC CENTER.

The event is being made possible by the BLACK DOCTORS COVID-19 CONSORTIUM and the PHILADELPHIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH. The goal is to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to all communities with low vaccination rates.

SVP/Programming DEREK CORBETT said, “According to the PHILADELPHIA INQUIRER, the 16 zip codes with the lowest vaccination rates in the city have predominantly been residents of color.

"Those least vaccinated zip codes also tend to be among those that have suffered highest case rates, hospitalizations, and deaths. “PHILLY VAX JAWN” aims to provide easy access to the vaccine, as well as provide reliable information about vaccines and how to get them.”

« see more Net News