JACK BARTON ENTERTAINMENT (JBE) VIRTUAL SUMMITFEST – THE SERIES Episode 4 will be taking place TONIGHT at 8p EDT/5p PDT. The lineup will be ANDERSON EAST, AMYTHYST KIAH and PASSENGER.

BARTON said, “It’s been so inspiring to see the Triple A community come together every month to see the impact these events are having on the careers of the acts that participate while we’re figuring out when we can be together in person again. The entire JBE team is so grateful to have the opportunity to keep doing these.”

Details for Episode 5 on MAY 20th will be announced at the end of the event.

ALL ACCESS is the official to Media Sponsor for VIRTUALSUMMITFEST.

