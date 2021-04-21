-
Top Imaging Voices Honored As 'Benztown 50,' With Randy Thomas Named Chris Corley Lifetime Achievement Award Winner
April 21, 2021 at 1:33 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
BENZTOWN announced the annual BENZTOWN 50 list of "radio's biggest imaging voices" at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 TODAY (4/21), and bestowed its CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Award on the legendary RANDY THOMAS.
Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “We launched the BENZTOWN 50 seven years ago to celebrate the top voiceover professionals in our industry and highlight the important role that voiceover talent plays in connecting with audiences and building powerful audio brands. Compelling voiceover has never been more essential to creating resonant brands in a highly competitive listening environment that offers more choices than ever before. The good news is that more people are listening than ever. As an industry leader in producing the highest quality radio voiceover, imaging and audio branding, BENZTOWN is proud to recognize our industry’s most accomplished voiceover talent across the U.S. and CANADA. We congratulate the truly gifted and dedicated people who comprise this year’s BENZTOWN 50, and honor them for their excellence and leadership in audio branding.”
On THOMAS, the longtime radio personality, 10-time voice of the OSCARS, and familiar voice of countless awards ceremonies and television shows, DENES added, “It is our incredible privilege to present six-time BENZTOWN 50 honoree RANDY THOMAS with the CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Award for her brilliant contributions to our industry and profession through her incredible body of voiceover work. RANDY is truly a voiceover icon in every sense of the word, and sets the highest standards for all voiceover professionals today and in the future. We congratulate her and look forward to celebrating in person with her one day soon.”
The BENZTOWN 50:
ANN DEWIG
AUSTIN KEYES
BLAZE BERDAHL
BRIAN LEE
BRIAN CHRISTOPHER
CAYMAN KELLY
CHAD ERICKSON
COUSIN DEKE
DAMON OAKS
DAN KELLY
DAVE KAMPEL
DAVE FOXX
DAVID KAYE
DONNA FRANK
DR. DAVE FERGUSON
ERIN SETCH
HARRY LEGG
HEATHER WALTERS
JAKE KAPLAN
JEFF BERLIN
JEN SWEENEY
JIM CUTLER
JIM MERKEL
JJ SURMA
JOANNA STADWISER
JOE CIPRIANO
JOHN REILLY
JOHN WILLYARD
JOSH GOODMAN
JUDE CORBETT
JULES RILEY
KELLY DOHERTY
LISA KEYS
MALCOLM RYKER
MELODY SHARP
MILES HLIVKO
NEIL WILSON
PAT GARRETT
PETE GUSTIN
RACHEL MCGRATH
RICH VAN SLYKE
ROBERTA SOLOMON
SCOTT FISHER
SCOTT MATTHEWS
SEAN CALDWELL
STEVE KAMER
STEVE TAYLOR
STEVE STONE
VICTOR LISLE
WENDY K. GRAY
And on the list of up-and-coming “Ones to Watch in Voiceover”:
MATT FOGARTY
DAN STONE
MARK RIDER
AMANDA MADI
CORRI ENGLISH
ISSA LOPEZ