BENZTOWN announced the annual BENZTOWN 50 list of "radio's biggest imaging voices" at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 TODAY (4/21), and bestowed its CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Award on the legendary RANDY THOMAS.

Pres. DAVE "CHACHI" DENES said, “We launched the BENZTOWN 50 seven years ago to celebrate the top voiceover professionals in our industry and highlight the important role that voiceover talent plays in connecting with audiences and building powerful audio brands. Compelling voiceover has never been more essential to creating resonant brands in a highly competitive listening environment that offers more choices than ever before. The good news is that more people are listening than ever. As an industry leader in producing the highest quality radio voiceover, imaging and audio branding, BENZTOWN is proud to recognize our industry’s most accomplished voiceover talent across the U.S. and CANADA. We congratulate the truly gifted and dedicated people who comprise this year’s BENZTOWN 50, and honor them for their excellence and leadership in audio branding.”

On THOMAS, the longtime radio personality, 10-time voice of the OSCARS, and familiar voice of countless awards ceremonies and television shows, DENES added, “It is our incredible privilege to present six-time BENZTOWN 50 honoree RANDY THOMAS with the CHRIS CORLEY Lifetime Achievement Award for her brilliant contributions to our industry and profession through her incredible body of voiceover work. RANDY is truly a voiceover icon in every sense of the word, and sets the highest standards for all voiceover professionals today and in the future. We congratulate her and look forward to celebrating in person with her one day soon.”

The BENZTOWN 50:

ANN DEWIG

AUSTIN KEYES

BLAZE BERDAHL

BRIAN LEE

BRIAN CHRISTOPHER

CAYMAN KELLY

CHAD ERICKSON

COUSIN DEKE

DAMON OAKS

DAN KELLY

DAVE KAMPEL

DAVE FOXX

DAVID KAYE

DONNA FRANK

DR. DAVE FERGUSON

ERIN SETCH

HARRY LEGG

HEATHER WALTERS

JAKE KAPLAN

JEFF BERLIN

JEN SWEENEY

JIM CUTLER

JIM MERKEL

JJ SURMA

JOANNA STADWISER

JOE CIPRIANO

JOHN REILLY

JOHN WILLYARD

JOSH GOODMAN

JUDE CORBETT

JULES RILEY

KELLY DOHERTY

LISA KEYS

MALCOLM RYKER

MELODY SHARP

MILES HLIVKO

NEIL WILSON

PAT GARRETT

PETE GUSTIN

RACHEL MCGRATH

RICH VAN SLYKE

ROBERTA SOLOMON

SCOTT FISHER

SCOTT MATTHEWS

SEAN CALDWELL

STEVE KAMER

STEVE TAYLOR

STEVE STONE

VICTOR LISLE

WENDY K. GRAY

And on the list of up-and-coming “Ones to Watch in Voiceover”:

MATT FOGARTY

DAN STONE

MARK RIDER

AMANDA MADI

CORRI ENGLISH

ISSA LOPEZ

