Two Primetime Gigs Open

COX MEDIA GROUP ORLANDO has two primetime openings in its cluster. STEVE STEWART, Director of Programming Operations checked with ALL ACCESS to let us know they are currently looking for an on-air MD for Urban AC WCFB (STAR 94.5)/ORLANDO and a part-time on-air morning show producer for sister station Country WWKA (K92.3).

Candidates interested in working with STAR 94.5 will be working with the "RICKEY SMILEY Morning Show" and MUSIC MASTER, and should have a passion for the Urban AC format. To apply for the position click here.

Candidates interested in the part-time position with K92.3 will be working with the award winning "OBIE & ASHLEY In the Morning" show. They must be able to blog, master social media for the show and contribute on air. Passion for Country music and the lifestyle is a plus. Click here to apply.

« see more Net News