RIVIERA BROADCASTING/PHOENIX appoints market veteran JILL GOSSETT as the new VP/Sales for the cluster. GOSSETT most recently was at local NBC affiliate KPNX-TV (12 News) as AE and previously spent six years as Sr. AE at UNIVISION.

GOSSETT said, “I am thrilled to join JEFF and the RIVIERA team to work with these legendary radio stations, and contribute."

JEFF TRUMPER, Pres. & CEO of RIVIERA BROADCASTING, said, “I am excited to have someone with JILL’s experience and talent join our company. JILL is the right manager, at the right time for RIVIERA BROADCASTING’s Rhythm Top 40 KKFR (POWER 98.3/96.1), Hot AC KMVA (HOT 97.5/103.9), Classic Hits KOAI (THE WOW FACTOR 95.1/94.9) and our newest vertical eSports. Her skill sets are perfectly suited to lead all our sales efforts.”

