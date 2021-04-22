May 12th

RUSH LIMBAUGH's life and career are the subject of a 12-episode podcast from the late talk host's syndicator PREMIERE NETWORKS. "RUSH LIMBAUGH: THE MAN BEHIND THE GOLDEN EIB MICROPHONE” is set for a MAY 12th debut, and is narrated by LIMBAUGH's longtime producer JAMES "BO SNERDLEY" GOLDEN.

“The only blessing greater than working with RUSH, was knowing the man that he truly was,” said GOLDEN. “It is not only my honor, but also my duty, to help ensure his legacy is properly acknowledged. I want to thank PREMIERE NETWORKS and the EIB NETWORK for allowing me this profound opportunity.”

“We look forward to sharing this incredible series with millions of RUSH LIMBAUGH fans,” said PREMIERE Pres. JULIE TALBOTT. “Those who knew RUSH best will provide an insider’s look at his life and career, providing a true celebration and tribute to the greatest talk radio host of all time.”

