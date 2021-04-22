Good Parts Media Inks Audacy Deal In New York And L.A.

GOOD PARTS MEDIA has entered into a deal with AUDCACY Alternative WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK and KROQ/LOS ANGELES for station prep services, MR. LAUGHS and MR. PREP, respectively.

WNYL syndicated morning co-host CANE of the CANE & COREY SHOW said,, “If laughter is the best medicine then 9 out of 10 doctors should recommend MR. LAUGHS. But knowing what I know about the unhealthy lifestyles of their writers, I doubt that will happen.”

“I have always hated ‘show prep’ services because they all usually serve up the same wacky garbage," added KLEIN, co-host of KROQ syndicated morning show STRYKER & KLEIN. MR. PREP is the only collection of stories and sounds that I can count on. I spend 4-5 hours a day searching for material, and MR. PREP still is able to deliver a handful of stories that I couldn’t find. What kind of wizards work there,” added which is also syndicated."

For more information about GOOD PARTS MEDIA, contact jessica@adlarge.com.

« see more Net News