Sound1 Media Offers 'New Jack Radio'

SOUND1 MEDIA LLC, which produces “NEW JACK RADIO WEEKLY w/djKAZ” is offering selected stations a free six- month trial of the program at no charge for their weekends. The program is currently airing in several markets across the country and is gaining momentum . The program incorporates music from the mid-'80s to mid-'90s from the “New Jack Swing” era sprinkled in with R&B and hip-hop from those years.



The library consists of artists such as, GUY, KEITH SWEAT, NEW EDITION, JANET JACKSON, HEAVY D and much

more. The program takes listeners on a "journey back to the days of airbrushed overalls, AIR JORDANS, and

neon colored shirts."

KLBU/SANTA FE, NM PD KIDD CORONA said, “NEW JACK RADIO is perfect for our format. The '90s vibe and the artists interviews takes you back. Nothing like a blast through the past . This is a must program for any old school station.”



WSND/PHILADELPHIA OM REGINALD LITTLE commented, “NEW JACK RADIO has been an added value to our platform offerings. The show is professionally produced and well-thought-out to captivate our audience and draw new listeners considerably by 30%. Impressive!”



WXYY/SAVANNAH, GA, PD MIA MANCE said, “NEW JACK RADIO is the show for the best sounds of the '80s and '90's, DJ KAZ's passion for throwbacks, social media that is relevant to the format and his overall entertaining show is great!”



Stations interested in airing the program for their station or would like more information go to

newjackradiolive.com or call (206) 653 6561.

