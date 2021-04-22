Juneau Radio Center

The stations of FRONTIER MEDIA's JUNEAU RADIO CENTER kicked off EARTH DAY 2021 by giving away a brand-new CHEVY BOLT EV., announced FRONTIER MEDIA owner RICHARD BURRIS, who says, ‘Given JUNEAU’s vaccination rate is so high we feel it’s time to add some fun back to ALASKA’s Capital City. People are ready so when our GM CHERIE CURRY and the team we’re talking about what would be fun for our listeners…a car contest was top of the list. I said, ‘let’s do it.'"

The stations have been teasing the reveal time of 7:50 for the last 10 days and listeners have been phoning the stations guessing what the ‘electrifying’ prize might be.

SOUTHEAST ALASKA PD CHUCK GEIGER said, ‘I couldn’t imagine a better response to the launch teaser campaign -- when does stuff like this happen in radio today”? The stations announced the contest at 7:50a TODAY (4/22) on all six JUNEAU RADIO CENTER stations. The local CHEVY dealership and ALASKA ELECTRIC LIGHT AND POWER have joined with the stations for the promotion.



Listeners will be encouraged to visit local retailers with contact less entry, to scan the QR Code and “plug into win." The listeners who enter will be announced on the air starting MONDAY, APRIL 26th as qualifiers for the EV which will be given away in a giant go-green celebration in mid-AUGUST.

