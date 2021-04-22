Top: Weaver, DJ Envy Bottom: Charlamagne, Yee

Day two of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT started TODAY (4/22) with, appropriately enough, a morning show, PREMIERE NETWORKS and iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop WWPR (POWER 105.1)/NEW YORK's THE BREAKFAST CLUB, joining ALL ACCESS' SAM WEAVER in a conversation that ranged from how the hosts start their days to how to appeal to a national audience, their personal journeys, keeping grounded, influences and controversial interviews.

"Hell, yeah," CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD responded when WEAVER asked him if syndication was always in the plan for the show. "I knew we were going to be syndicated from day one." DJ ENVY, on the other hand, said that he "didn't know if the show was going to last. We had a rough start." He remembered seeing the program director walking past the studio without acknowledging them and thought that the station was about to flip to Country before the show caught on. "Not in a million years did I ever think we would be syndicated," he said. "I was doing it because I loved it. I love coming here. It's kind of like barbershop talk, sitting here with your friends talking about what's going on in the world."

YEE added, "As far as I was concerned, I was just trying to keep the show on the air." ("I knew," CHARLAMAGNE interjected, remembering CADILLAC JACK asking him what would happen if he put the three hosts together and responding that the show would go to#1 and become syndicated.)

The hosts indicated that they do not have to deal with daily critiques from management; DJ ENVY said that management offers them freedom to do the show they want to do, with iHEARTMEDIA EVP/Programming THEA MITCHEM stepping in only when necessary. "We're not micromanaged at all," YEE said.

WEAVER threw out a series of names and topics for comment, including asking about interviewing RUSSELL SIMMONS. "A touchy topic," YEE admitted. "What do you do? Do you silence him from telling his side of the story, or do you want to give someone a platform to be able to discuss it?" CHARLAMAGNE likened talking to SIMMONS to BARBARA WALTERS and PHIL DONAHUE interviewing "anybody and everybody," including jailhouse interviews with murderers." Next up for discussion was JAY-Z ("SHAWN CARTER is an icon," CHARLAMAGNE proclaimed, putting him in a group with music industry legend CLARENCE AVANT, WASHINGTON radio and television personality PETEY GREENE, and comedian/actor ARSENIO HALL as entertainment figures he wants to emulate).

Also discussed was Black Lives Matter and the DEREK CHAUVIN trial (the interview was recorded before the verdict was handed down). YEE said, "To us, it's a no-brainer, so let's see what the courts do."

Asked about the show's mission statement, CHARLAMAGNE said, "We're the perfect balance between ratchedness and righteousness." As for dealing with criticism, CHARLAMAGNE quoted MALCOLM X, saying, "If you don't have no critics, you don't have no success," but added that he also deals with it by seeing a therapist, concluding that "it comes with the territory ... Tell me one person from any genre who has escaped scathing criticism."

On guests they would like to get on the show, YEE cited RIHANNA while CHARLAMAGNE picked author JUDY BLUME, recalling reading BLUME's books and the late BEVERLY CLEARY's books as a youth. The hosts also recounted the experience of interviewing President OBAMA and then-Sen. KAMALA HARRIS, before she ran for Vice President. CHARLAMAGNE joked, "I don't know Vice President KAMALA HARRIS. I know Senator KAMALA HARRIS, I know presidential candidate KAMALA HARRIS. Vice President KAMALA HARRIS has a new phone number. I haven't heard from her. I used to hear from her all the time, on a regular basis. Haven't heard from her."

