Jaymes with celebratory cake

Midday host ROBYNN JAYMES has been promoted to PD at TURNER MEDIA GROUP Country WZBB (B99.9)/STANLEYTOWN, VA (serving the ROCKY MOUNT/MARTINSVILLE area). She will retain her air shift. In addition, CRAIG ROBERTS has been upped to OM, and takes over the afternoon shift. MD and morning co-host DAN TAYLOR adds Sports Dir. duties.

Country radio veteran JAYMES joined the station’s air staff last fall (NET NEWS 10/13/20). Prior to that, she had been PD at iHEARTMEDIA Country WYYD (NEW COUNTRY 107.9)/ROANOKE, VA, and, later, MD at WHEELER BROADCASTING WSLC (STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE.

“Honored, grateful and so excited,” JAYMES shared on FACEBOOK last night (4/21). Congratulate her here.

GM ERIC TURNER said, “I don’t think I’ve ever met anyone with more passion for Country music. ROBYNN is a natural leader, and she and I both share the same passion for great radio. Immensely proud to have her be part of this team.”

Added JAYMES, “When I joined the air-staff of WZBB (B99.9), it was the beginning of a comeback in my career that I thought would only exist in my dreams! Over the past six months, ERIC has created an environment for me to express my passion for Country music and radio. The encouragement and support ERIC shows me, along with his confidence in me to program this radio station and reach the next level, is the highest compliment he could pay me. I'm humbled and excited.”

TURNER said RICHARDS “has a depth of knowledge that is truly remarkable. His creativity, commitment to execution and competitive spirit make him a great fit for this role.” Commenting on TAYLOR, TURNER added, “The first time I heard DAN do play-by-play I stood in awe. None of us had a clue that he was that good at sportscasting. With a heavier focus on local sports, we are lucky to have DAN driving the ship.”

