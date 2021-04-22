Lewis and the Wagmans

"Emotions form bonds," ALL ACCESS "MERGE" columnist and consultant LORI LEWIS said in introducing her session on social media at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT TODAY (4/22). LEWIS was joined by iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE morning co-host SARAH LEE and her husband, STRAIGHT PATH MEDIA Pres. and former ALL ACCESS staffer ROB WAGMAN, for the presentation, which featured several entertaining stories from SARAH LEE, along with advice from LEWIS and WAGMAN.

WAGMAN, advising hosts to show parts of their personality they would normally hide, said that, "The parts of your life that you're trying to hide from the audience are the parts that will wake them up" because "they don't want to see a perfect human being," offering the example of his constantly tripping on sidewalks before he married SARAH LEE, and how that endeared him to her. "Embarrassment is gold," he said.

SARAH LEE's relatability, WAGMAN said, is generated by her "living her life, on the air and off." She demonstrated that relatability by immediately launching into a story about being brought a SIERRA MIST when she wanted a PEPSI with her pizza. that led to listeners leaving three two-liter bottles of PEPSI on her porch. "Maybe the key," LEWIS observed, "is to be unapologetically yourself."

Leveraging the fear of missing out, WAGMAN noted, was a key to hosts like STEVE DAHL and GARRY MEIER, HOWARD STERN, and BUBBA THE LOVE SPONGE, who opened their personal lives to the audience and "set up a soap opera" that fans could not miss. "You will miss out if you don't tune in," WAGMAN said of his wife's show.

A sense of belonging is another emotion radio can address, LEWIS said, suggesting that responding to and engaging with listeners is one way to do so. SARAH LEE responded that people listening to her talk about her husband and children every day is an "honor" and makes the audience "part of my family."

LEWIS, observing the changes wrought in the pandemic year, said that "unpolished is the new polished," referring to how makeshift and raw content, created on the fly out of necessity, became accepted. WAGMAN said that will continue, and that a lesson of the time is that "you are enough."

« see more Net News