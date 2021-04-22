Two Audio Winners

The SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION has announced the winners of the 68th annual SCRIPPS HOWARD AWARDS for American journalism, and two audio winners were among the honorees. NPR won the Distinguished Service to the First Amendment award for its coverage of the turmoil at the VOICE OF AMERICA, and the "SOMEBODY" podcast from the INVISIBLE INSTITUTE, THE INTERCEPT, and TOPIC STUDIOS was honored for Excellence in Radio/Podcast Coverage. The awards were presented in a virtual awards show streamed live on FACEBOOK and YOUTUBE, bestowing $160,000 in prizes on the winners.

"The historic events of 2020 shined a light on the importance of a free and independent press to American democracy," said SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION Pres. LIZ CARTER. "The journalism we honor with this year's SCRIPPS HOWARD AWARDS broke down complicated issues through top-notch reporting and exceptional storytelling, providing the clarity we needed to better understand the world around us. The SCRIPPS HOWARD FOUNDATION is honored to recognize some of the many journalists across the country who rose to the occasion and excelled in their roles as defenders of truth at a time when facts themselves have been under unprecedented assault."

The winners:

Impact Award: THE NEW YORK TIMES Visual Investigations Team

Excellence in Coverage of Breaking News: MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE, "The Killing of GEORGE FLOYD"

Excellence in Broadcast Local Coverage: TEGNA NBC affiliate KING-TV/SEATTLE, "Facing Race"

Excellence in Broadcast National/International Coverage: CBS NEWS, "NORAH O'DONNELL INVESTIGATES: Military Sexual Assault"

Excellence in Business/Financial Reporting: THE NEW YORK TIMES, "The President's Taxes"

Excellence in Environmental Reporting: CHARLESTON (SC) POST AND COURIER, "Rising Waters"

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment: NPR, "Civil War at the VOICE OF AMERICA"

Excellence in Human Interest Storytelling: STEPHANIE MCCRUMMEN, THE WASHINGTON POST

Excellence in Innovation: THE WASHINGTON POST, "Flatten the Curve"

Excellence in Local/Regional Investigative Reporting: TAMPA BAY TIMES, "Targeted"

Excellence in National/International Investigative Reporting: FRONTLINE PBS, "COVID's Hidden Toll"

Excellence in Multimedia Journalism: THE NEW YORK TIMES, "Visual Investigations: Police Misconduct and Racial Injustice in 2020"

Excellence in Opinion Writing: DERRICK Z. JACKSON, "Tried to Warn You"

Excellence in Radio/Podcast Coverage: INVISIBLE INSTITUTE, THE INTERCEPT and TOPIC STUDIOS, "SOMEBODY"

Excellence in Visual Journalism: NEWSDAY, "A Season of Protests"

Teacher of the Year: KATHLEEN BARTZEN CULVER, UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN, MADISON

Administrator of the Year: LUCY DALGLISH, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND

