Ready For The Draft

ESPN RADIO has announced its plans for live coverage of the NFL DRAFT next, with SPORTSCENTER anchors ELLE DUNCAN and KEVIN NEGANDHI anchoring the broadcasts for the first two days THURSDAY and FRIDAY (4/29-30). DUNCAN and NEGANDHI, who will also be guest-hosting "GET UP" on ESPN television on those days, will be joined by NFL Front Office Insider MIKE TANNENBAUM and ESPN RADIO midday co-host BART SCOTT and late night co-host IAN FITZSIMMONS.

For SATURDAY, MAY 1st, ESPN RADIO evening co-host JASON FITZ will host and TANNENBAUM, FITZSIMMONS, and SENIOR BOWL Exec. Dir. JIM NAGY will provide analysis.

