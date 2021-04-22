Grant

WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY Variety WDET/DETROIT's quest for funding for a new transmitter has a happy ending, thanks to a foundation grant from THE KRESGE FOUNDATION. The charity is donating $150,000 towards a total $180,000 expenditure to replace the station's failing 21-year-old transmitter, with the difference covered by donations from listeners during the station's SPRING fundraiser. The new transmitter will also allow the return of HD RADIO, which the NPR affiliate turned off in 2012.

GM MARY ZATINA said, “We are thankful that THE KRESGE FOUNDATION, like our listeners, understands the value of the programming that we bring to the Southeast MICHIGAN community day in and day out. Our digital presence is important; it reaches listeners around the world. But our over-the-air signal is essential to make the station broadly available across our region to anyone who can tune in. Roughly 80 percent of our audiences listens to us via traditional radio.”



“For decades, WDET has been a go-to place on the radio dial for news, information, music and cultural programming. We readily recognized the importance of the transmitter as an access issue for metro Detroiters,” said THE KRESGE FOUNDATION DETROIT Program Managing Director WENDY LEWIS JACKSON. “This station is an irreplaceable local voice that’s rooted in our community; it’s a unique place for discussion of the vital issues that shape our future and for elevating arts and cultural elements that contribute to our social bonds.”

