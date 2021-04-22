Over $500,000 Worth Donated

THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK, INC. Contemporary Christian WEMI (91.9)/APPLETON, WEMY (91.5)/GREEN BAY, WGNV (88.5)/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WSTM (91.3)/SHEBOYGAN, WGNW (99.9)/EAU CLAIRE, WI had a very successful "The Family Radio Network’s 2021 Help For The Homeless Hygiene Drive." Listeners donated a record-breaking $502,000 worth of hygiene and cleaning supplies for ninety crisis agencies in nineteen communities.

Green Bay PUBLIC SCHOOLS Homeless Children & Youth Program Coordinator ELIZABETH WEBB shared, “By providing a family with shampoo, body wash, lotion, deodorant, and some detergent to wash their clothes, you’d think we had given them the world.”

THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK invites listeners to donate hygiene and cleaning supplies to their local crisis agencies so that the centers can fund staff, education, programs, shelter and food to those they serve.

