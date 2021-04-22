'The Lookout By Soundcloud’ Starts Tonight

SiriusXM and SoundCloud are teaming to spotlight tomorrow's hip-hop superstars with THE LOOKOUT BY SOUNDCLOUD, on SIRIUSXM’S HIP-HOP NATION (ch. 44).

Since launching on SOUNDCLOUD in 2019, THE LOOKOUT has quickly grown to become a destination for discovering the next generation of rising stars in hip-hop. THE LOOKOUT has spotlighted some of today’s biggest artists in hip-hop before they became household names including POP SMOKE, MEGAN THEE STALLION, RODDY RICCH, LIL TECCA, ROD WAVE and more.

SOUNDCLOUD Interim Head Of Music CAIAFFA commented, "THE LOOKOUT connects new, rising artists to listeners who are eager to discover what’s brand new and hot in music before everyone else -- helping the artists gain traction through new fans and build their profiles. As part of SOUNDCLOUD’s commitment to helping artists grow their careers both on and off the platform, we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with SIRIUSXM to launch THE LOOKOUT BY SOUNDCLOUD and introduce some of the hottest emerging hip-hop talent on SOUNDCLOUD to a new audience on SIRIUSXM’s HIP-HOP NATION."

THE LOOKOUT BY SOUNDCLOUD starts TONIGHT (4/22) at 9p (ET) and will be available to listeners nationwide on SIRIUSXM radios (Channel 44) and on the SIRIUSXM app. The show will air weekly on THURSDAYS at 9p (ET) and rebroadcast on SATURDAYS at 2p (ET) and SUNDAYS at 11p (ET).

