Lineup Changes

AUDACY News-Talk WILK-A-F-WAAF-A-WODS-A (WILK NEWS RADIO)/WILKES-BARRE-SCRANTON has moved JASON BARSKY from 9a-noon (ET) to co-hosting "THE MORNING NEWS" with NANCY KMAN 6-9a, with traffic reporter and fill-in host NIKKI STONE promoted to 9a-noon weekdays. Former LACKAWANNA COUNTY Commissioner BOB CORDARO is taking over the noon to 3p slot formerly occupied by the late RUSH LIMBAUGH, and FRANK ANDREWS continues 3-6p, followed by WESTWOOD ONE's BEN SHAPIRO 6-8p, the syndicated DAVE RAMSEY show 8-11p, and PREMIERE NETWORKS' "COAST TO COAST AM WITH GEORGE NOORY" overnights.

“We’re really excited to introduce this enhanced slate of programming to our listeners as we focus on the issues that matter most to NORTHEAST PA,” said SVP/Market Mgr. RYAN FLYNN. “NIKKI brings a breadth of experience in this market which we think will quickly build a sense of trust between her and our audience. BOB CORDARO, also someone with deep local roots, is an expert on area, the people, and local politics. I trust his candor and connection with our audience will quickly translate to a successful afternoon show.”

“NORTHEAST PA has always been home to me,” said STONE. “I'm excited about this chance to open up conversation, talk about the issues that matter and have a little fun with the people I consider neighbors and friends.”

“I am incredibly honored to become part of the team at WILK and AUDACY,” said CORDARO. “While it is a daunting task to replace the great RUSH LIMBAUGH in NORTHEAST PA, I feel privileged to be able to do so. I want to thank our management team here in SCRANTON WILKES-BARRE as well as everyone at AUDACY for giving me this opportunity. We are going to have a lot of fun promoting a conservative common sense agenda that works for the people of this area and our country.”

« see more Net News