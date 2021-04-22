Unveiled Today At AAAS

FRED JACOBS unveiled the newest version of JACOBS MEDIA's annual TECHSURVEY at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT THURSDAY (4/22), covering consumer technology preferences in the pandemic year.

The survey showed the pandemic causing major disruptions in finances and lifestyle activities, with close to half of those surveyed saying they are more worried about money today than a year ago, and concern greatest among listeners to Top 40/Rhythmic, R&B, Top 40, and Adult Hits stations. (JACOBS suggested that cash giveaways would be effective contesting to address the concerns.) Two in three respondents said they are cautious about returning to pre-pandemic activities, with those identifying as Democrats more concerned.

Overall radio listening declined in the pandemic, but JACOBS noted that listening appeared to be declining even before the pandemic hit. Media showing gains in the pandemic included streaming video, social media, and "the station that sent you this survey," although the latter also showed the greatest percentage of people saying they listened to the station less, and the numbers for heavy AM/FM listeners (four or more hours per day) continues a steady decline, reflecting the decline in the number of people owning a regular radio in their home, led in that respect by Millennials.

The report showed strength in streaming video, continuing a trend of several years' duration. Half of respondents said they listen to streaming audio daily. Formats with the greatest number of listeners saying they listen to streaming audio weekly were Sports and Top 40/Rhythmic, followed by Alternative, Triple A, R&B, and Top 40.

JACOBS said that the pandemic has led to listeners coalescing around their favorite local stations, and that the appeal appears to be more emotionally driven. Several emotion-based factors figured in the list of reasons people say they listen to AM/FM radio -- they're in the habit of listening, feeling a connection, working with the radio on, keeping listeners company, to get in a better mood, to escape pressures of everyday life -- although the top reasons were that AM/FM is easiest to listen to in a car, the personalities, and that it's free. More reinforcement came with a vast majority saying they feel a connection with their favorite station. As for localism, most respondents agreed that local orientation is a primary advantage for broadcast radio, with those strongly agreeing almost a majority (49%).

JACOBS' "Net Promoter" -- people who recommend a station to others -- scores for commercial radio reached an all-time high this year, with Contemporary Christian and public radio listeners the top net promoters.

The data is showing the strength of radio personalities, outscoring music as a reason to listen, again continuing a trend over several years. The percentage of those using radio as a music discovery tool has declined sharply over the same period.

Examining those who say they are listening to less radio, the reasons for listening less have changed from pre-pandemic surveys, with the typical complaints about commercials giving way to people spending less time in cars and making other lifestyle changes. In-car audio usage remained dominated by AM/FM radio, but radio is trending down as more people connect to digital streaming platforms. Listening in cars remained the leading method of listening, but other devices and streaming continue to take a bite out of those numbers.

While podcasting is still growing, the numbers are still small, JACOBS said, with about three in 10 listening at least weekly, but leaving a majority not listening or listening very little. Smart speaker penetration is slowing down, although those who already own the speakers are adding more devices. The leading uses of the devices are streaming music services and AM/FM streams.

The percentage of those saying they have downloaded radio station apps was flat at 72%; local station apps were the most downloaded, while RADIO.COM was at the bottom of the list. (It has since been rebranded, along with parent ENTERCOM, as AUDACY.) Among those using apps to listen to their favorite stations, a majority never or rarely listen that way, but the percentage doing so "frequently" has increased, led by younger listeners.

The survey covered listeners to 470 North American commercial radio stations in 14 formats, with a sample of 42,224 participants interviewed JANUARY 5th through FEBRUARY 7th of this year. JACOBS noted that the 2020 survey was conducted just before the pandemic.

JACOBS MEDIA is holding a free webinar on MAY 6th at 2p (ET) to discuss the results of the survey; click here to register.

