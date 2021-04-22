Rule Change

The FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION unanimously approved new sponsorship identification requirements that mandate disclosure when foreign governments or their representatives lease time on radio and television stations. The vote at TODAY's open hearing (4/22) requires stations to air disclosures when foreign governments or political parties or their agents lease time for programming, and must include the disclosures in their online public files.

NAB SVP/Communications ANNE MARIE CUMMING, reacting to the vote on the rule changes, said, “NAB supports the FCC’s goal of ensuring that the public understands when it listens to or views programming supplied by foreign governmental entities. NAB and several other broadcast organizations have worked to ensure the rules are focused on the handful of broadcasters that air foreign government-sponsored programming, without creating burdens for the vast majority of broadcasters that do not air this content. Even though we do not believe the Commission ultimately achieved this aim, we greatly appreciate the efforts of Commissioners CARR and SIMINGTON to avoid undue regulatory burdens, and the efforts of the Media Bureau to constructively engage with us throughout this proceeding.”

