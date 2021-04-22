New Show

Author SHAWN LEVY is hosting a new podcast with stories of HOLLYWOOD for AUDACY podcast division CADENCE13's C13ORIGINALS. "GLITTER AND MIGHT" will debut this FALL with a first season focusing on MCA President LEW WASSERMAN's relationship with controversial attorney SIDNEY KORSHAK and RONALD REAGAN that led to an upheaval in the entertainment industry and, ultimately, national politics.



“The most remarkable part of RONALD REAGAN's political career,” said LEVY, “is that it was largely fostered by forces that had nothing to do with what we normally think of as 'politics.' As wielded by men like LEW WASSERMAN and SIDNEY KORSHAK, power could seep into any place where there was a vacuum and something to be gained by filling it, whether that was the movie industry, the casino business, the upper echelons of organized labor, or even the WHITE HOUSE. I’m thrilled to join forces with C13ORIGINALS to tell this incredible story.”



“LEW WASSERMAN is still one of the most admired pioneers and moguls to ever come out of HOLLYWOOD, and his rise to power and helping to shape and influence a young RONALD REAGAN is a fascinating story C13ORIGINALS is thrilled to tell,” said CADENCE13 Chief Content Officer and C13ORIGINALS Exec. Producer CHRIS CORCORAN. “Having SHAWN LEVY guide us through this story with his incredible knowledge and access to this critical time in the history of HOLLYWOOD’s evolution is beyond exciting.”

