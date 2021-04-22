Coming To Podcast Radio

The U.K.'s PODCAST RADIO is adding a selection of podcasts from TED AUDIO COLLECTIVE to its schedule under a new content partnership deal. The twelve podcasts, including the flagship "TED TALKS DAILY," will be featured on the DAB and online station in coming weeks.

PODCAST RADIO CEO GERRY EDWARDS said, “We’re very pleased and proud to be showcasing prestigious and fascinating TED content which will let our listeners dig deep into today’s most exciting ideas.”

TED AUDIO COLLECTIVE Editorial Director MARY QUINT added, “We’re thrilled to partner with PODCAST RADIO, a station so aligned with TED’s mission of spreading important ideas through audio.”

