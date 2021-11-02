Heather & Wickett

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES has announced MIKE WICKETT will be the new morning co-host to partner with existing host HEATHER LEE. WICKETT replaces SEAN “FISH” FISHER who resigned as co-host of the "FISH & HEATHER" morning show in FEBRUARY (NET NEWS 2/11/21), and the new duo HEATHER & WICKETT will start rocking mornings on MONDAY, APRIL 26th.

WICKETT has spent the last several months hosting "WICKETT's WORLD" on the cluster's ESPN affiliate KRNT-A, and has appeared regularly in a guest role on LAZER 103.3.

KAZR PD ANDY HALL said, “MIKE is a proven winner, bringing with him a track record of great success regardless of format. He and HEATHER have displayed an undeniably good chemistry in the short time they’ve shared the airwaves. After an exhaustive search, I’m confident we have found the perfect complement to all the talents and personality HEATHER brings to our brand, and I’m excited to help take our team to the next level.”

Prior to his stint at KRNT-A, WICKETT worked in Sports and News/Talk formats in KANSAS CITY, MILWAUKEE, and ANN ARBOR, MI.

