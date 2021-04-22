CRS360 April Webinar

COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will present the next installment of its "CRS360" webinar series on WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28th at 1p (CT), with "Talk Data To Me Too." The installment is a continuation of one of the most popular sessions held during "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," and examines how data can be leveraged to understand Country consumers and their engagement with new music. Panelists will include industry veteran KENNY JAY, MRC DATA's HALEY JONES and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's ANNIE ORTMEIER. STONEDOOR MEDIA LAB's JEFF GREEN will return to moderate the episode.

“The response to the ‘Talk Data To Me’ session at CRS 2021 was overwhelmingly positive,” said CRB Executive Director RJ CURTIS. “This shows us programmers can never get enough useful data to help identify actual hit songs and how listeners are engaging with new music. That’s why we’re thrilled to welcome back JEFF GREEN and his expert panel for the APRIL 'CRS360' episode, ‘Talk Data To Me Too,’ offering even more analysis and insight all programmers will find actionable.”

Only a limited number of slots are available, and are based on a first come, first served basis. Sign up here. The full video presentation, along with all accompanying materials, are available to all CRS2021 attendees at the on-demand page of CRSVirtual2021.com.

Upcoming CRS360 webinars will continue to offer more recaps and deeper analysis of sessions from "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience," including "Talent Loving Coaching," "Reinventing Yourself," and others to be announced soon. Past CRS360 webinars are also available for playback here.

