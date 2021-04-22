Now On iHeartRadio App

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA RADIO, the streaming audio station dedicated to the military and veterans' issues, is now available on the iHEARTRADIO app.

"The experience of placing a wreath at the final resting place of one of our nation's veterans and understanding the healing that this simple gesture has for so many, makes this an important partnership as music has a synergy of purpose," said the station's OM JEFF PIERCE. "We are truly humbled that iHEARTRADIO would partner with us to reach more listeners and help foster the mission to remember, honor and teach."

"The veterans we honor committed themselves, unselfishly, at the most critical moments in our nation's history," said WAA Exec. Dir. KAREN WORCESTER. "Through this partnership with iHEARTRADIO, we will be able to share their stories, and those of our dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly in their own communities, with a much larger audience and hopefully encourage others to get involved with the mission."

