CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN-KSBR (88.5 FM)/LOS ANGELES-MISSION VIEJO is going to sponsor a screening of a documentary film called ROCKFIELD: THE STUDIO ON THE FARM. See more about this movie here.

The film deals with how two brothers converted the outbuildings on their WELSH farm into one of EUROPE’s best-equipped recording studios, and where rock ‘n’ roll history was made by legends such as QUEEN, OASIS, BLACK SABBATH, ROBERT PLANT, COLDPLAY, THE STONE ROSES and DAVID BOWIE.

The screening will take place THURSDAY, MAY 13th and will be a nostalgic drive-in movie experience at the REGENCY 16 THEATERS in VAN NUYS, CA.

