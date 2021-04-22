Annual Event

DELFEST, presented by McCOURY MUSIC and HIGH SIERRA MUSIC, is taking place SEPTEMBER 23rd-26th at the ALLEGANY COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS in CUMBERLAND, MD. Normally taking place MEMORAL DAY WEEKEND, this year is a one-time date to ensure COVID-19 pandemic safety.

Acts already reveled to perform include: OLD CROW MEDICINE SHOW, ST. PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES, SAM BUSH, THE LIL SMOKIES, DELLA MAE, CRIS JACOBS BAND, HOT CLUB OF COWTOWN, FRANK SOLIVAN & DIRTY KITCHEN, SISTER SADIE, LONESOME RIVER BAND, GHOST OF PAUL REVERE and the hosts of the event, THE DEL McCOURY BAND and THE TRAVELIN’ McCOURYS.

In addition to regular performances, expect to see one-of-a-kind collaborations, special guest sit-ins and various tributes to DEL McCOURY and his musical legacy. See the full lineup here.



