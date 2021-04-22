Top: Sweeney, Doherty Bottom: Villano

Voiceover aces KELLY "K3" DOHERTY, JEN SWEENEY and RENA-MARIE VILLANO took center stage for the final session of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021 on THURSDAY (4/22), playing audio samples and telling stories about their experiences and processes.

The discussion covered the trio's career back stories, the progress made by female voiceover artists ("We were spice voices," SWEENEY recalled, "but now we're playing a much more primary role"), and their work processes.

« see more Net News