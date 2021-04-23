Collins (Photo: Facebook)

With the station moving its locally-based, COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS-syndicated "MARKLEY, VAN CAMP AND ROBBINS" to the midday slot replacing "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" (NET NEWS 4/21), MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WMBD-A-W262BY/PEORIA, IL is bringing the show's former producer CRAIG COLLINS back to host 3-6p (CT), beginning MAY 3rd.

“That move opened up the afternoon drive slot, and CRAIG was the natural choice for us there” said VP/Market Manager MIKE WILD. “CRAIG is passionate, he’s already a part of the community, and because he was part of our group in the past, we know how he can contribute to the culture and success of our entire operation.”

COLLINS, a regular fill-in for RADIO AMERICA's CHAD BENSON as well as at WMBD, said, “I couldn’t pick a better home for THE CRAIG COLLINS SHOW than WMBD and can’t wait to get started!”

The station is also adding RADIO AMERICA's "THE DANA SHOW" with DANA LOESCH for 9p-midnight (CT) weeknights.

« see more Net News