Another prominent station is replacing the posthumous version of PREMIERE NETWORKS' "THE RUSH LIMBAUGH SHOW" with local talk, as AUDACY News-Talk KMOX-A-K254CR/ST. LOUIS has announced the launch of "ST. LOUIS TALKS" in the 11a-2p (CT) weekday slot beginning MAY 3rd. The new show will be hosted by the station's current late-night "OVERNIGHT AMERICA" host RYAN WRECKER, anchor/reporter CAROL DANIEL, and KOMX fill-in host and former crosstown HUBBARD Country WIL personality BO MATTHEWS.

“Now is the time to expand our local content offering for the people of ST. LOUIS, and we are thrilled to have three established, well known and trusted ST. LOUIS voices to help usher in this new era for our station,” said SVP/Market Mgr. BECKY DOMYAN. “We look forward to CAROL, RYAN and BO working in tandem with the KMOX newsroom to report and react on local, regional and national topics that affect our community as we continue building on our position as the voice of ST. LOUIS.”



“This is a dream come true for me to host a show on a historic radio station with talented, funny and curious people like BO and RYAN,” said DANIEL, with KMOX since 1995. “My goal is to bring listeners stories about the people, places and things in the region we all love but want so much more out of.”

“This is our chance to do something new and exciting through one of the most significant radio stations in AMERICA,” said WRECKER, who joined KMOX in 2017 from FEDERATED MEDIA News-Talk WOWO-A/FORT WAYNE, where he was PD. “I can't wait to work alongside CAROL and BO.”



“Getting the opportunity to share the stories of ST. LOUIS and hear about the people that make it the special place that it is will be an honor,” said MATTHEWS, who has been hosting part-time on KMOX since 2019. “To get to do that with CAROL and RYAN makes it even better. This is proof that you can dream big, but God dreams even bigger and makes them come true.”

