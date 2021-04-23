Courtney Canfield Joins WBGL Mornings

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WBGL (91.7)/CHAMPAIGN, IL has hired COURTNEY CANFIELD as Morning Show Co-Host. CANFIELD is from SULLIVAN, IN and working as an Elementary Teacher’s Assistant in Special Education and teaching private piano lessons.

CANFIELD shared, "I don't even have words! I grew up listening to WBGL and have been interested in radio since I was young, and always thought this would be something I would love! My love of working with and investing in people is what has kept me in education, and this position at WBGL will give me opportunities to continue to invest in people's lives for the sake of the Kingdom!"

Her first day at WBGL will be TUESDAY, JUNE 1st.

« see more Net News