The Dave & Mahoney Show Expands National Footprint

THE DAVE AND MAHONEY SHOW and COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS are expanding their existing agreement, with COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS taking over affiliation and marketing responsibilities in addition to ad sales, effective immediately. The show originates from AUDACY Alternative KXTE (ALT 107.5)/LAS VEGAS.

“The team at COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS are best in class, and having their full weight behind us will help continue to fast track THE DAVE AND MAHONEY SHOW on the path to being one of the fastest growing syndicated shows in the country,” said host DAVE FARRA.

JASON MAHONEY added, “We have been seeing great ratings from our current affiliates, and cannot wait to see what the future holds as we continue to grow the show on air, online, and on demand for our incredible partners.”

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS VP/Affiliate Relations ADAM WILBUR stated, “DAVE & MAHONEY are proven winners. We are thrilled to offer a program with their track record of success to our radio partners nationwide.”

THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW is currently heard in LAS VEGAS, SAN DIEGO, LOUISVILLE, ALBANY NY, COLUMBIA SC, CEDAR RAPIDS, APPLETON, and LAFAYETTE LA. For syndication inquiries, reach DOUG INGOLD dingold@compassmedianetworks.com.

« see more Net News