SINCLAIR News-Talk KVI-A/SEATTLE is making it official, naming ARI HOFFMAN to host 3-6p (PT) weekdays. HOFFMAN, a local property manager, conservative writer, and losing SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL candidate, has been filling in since KIRBY WILBUR's retirement at the end of JANUARY.

HOFFMAN said, “I am thrilled to be joining the amazing team at KVI. If I had known how much fun this gig would be I would have started 20 years ago. I look forward to bringing common sense ideas and a fresh take on news, politics and the culture wars to our listeners."



PD RICK VAN CISE said, “Our new afternoon host was right under our nose. What’s important to you is important to ARI. He has an engaging and entertaining perspective on local and world issues that’s enlightening and fun to hear!”

