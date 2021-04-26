23rd Radiothon Planned

HUBBARD RADIO Hot AC KSTP-F (KS95)/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL has announced that M HEALTH FAIRVIEW UNIVERSITY of MINNESOTA MASONIC CHILDREN’s HOSPITAL will join GILLETTE CHILDREN’s SPECIALTY HEALTHCARE as a recipient of KS95’s annual KS95 FOR KIDS fundraiser. The annual radiothon is now in its 23rd year, and is hosted by KS95 morning drivers, CRISCO, DEZ and RYAN. Since 1999, KS95 FOR KIDS has raised $17.3 million dollars for local children’s health charities.

DAN SEEMAN, HUBBARD RADIO VP/REGION Mgr./MINNESOTA said, “The legacy of KS95 FOR KIDS is unparalleled. For over 20 years KS95’s commitment to kids has raised millions of dollars and changed the lives of thousands of kids and their families."

The morning show's RYAN added, “KS95 FOR KIDS now supports two of the best hospitals for pediatric patients. We will continue to support all the wonderful work they do at GILLETTE to help kids with complex conditions. And now that we’ve joined forces with the U of M, our listeners donations will continue to directly fund research and leading edge treatment to help put an end to pediatric cancer. This is the perfect pairing and we couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The radiothon will take place on FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2021.

