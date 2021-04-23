-
The Core Entertainment Signs Dillon James For Management
Former “American Idol” contestant DILLON JAMES, who was signed to HOLLYWOOD RECORDS/UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE following his run on the show’s season 18, has now also signed with THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT for management. The singer-songwriter moved to NASHVILLE to work on his debut album after placing in the show’s top five finalists last year. The 27-year-old BAKERSFIELD, CA native began writing his own music as a teen.
THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT was founded in 2019 by SIMON TIKHMAN and CHIEF ZARUK.