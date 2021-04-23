Sold

JOELI BARBOUR's DEXTER BROADCASTING, INC. is selling Country KDEX-A-F/DEXTER, MO to EMRY PALMER JOHNSON's KDEX INC. for $150,000 ($5,000 cash, $145,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, GET A LIFE FOUNDATION, INC. is transferring WLLJ-LP/CAPE CORAL, FL to RADIO 1077 WLLJ, INC. as a charitable contribution.

Applying for STAs were iHEARTMEDIA's iHM LICENSES, LLC (WCOH-A/NEWNAN, GA, temporary long wire antenna); CMG COASTAL CAROLINA, LLC (WNCT-A/GREENVILLE, NC, reduced power due to partial transmitter failure); and receiver RICHARD J. SAMSON (KBOZ-F/BOZEMAN, MT, reduced power due to transmitter repairs).

Filing for Silent STAs were KEVIN J. YOUNGERS (K233CH/GREELEY, CO, oscillator needs repair); COMPASS ENTERPRISE, INC. (KCCC-A/CARLSBAD, NM, financial difficulties due to pandemic's impact on area); and WLRI INCORPORATED (WNUZ-LP/GAP, PA, "due to the impact of COVID-19 we have to move").

MISSOURI RIVER CHRISTIAN BROADCASTING, INC. d/b/a GOOD NEWS VOICE has closed on the sale of K285FC/JEFFERSON CITY, MO to LAKE AREA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION for $55,000. The primary station is listed as the buyer's Contemporary Christian KCKP (THE PULSE CHANNEL)/LAURIE, MO.

VIC MICHAEL's MOUNTAIN COMMUNITY TRANSLATORS, LLC has closed on the sale of K241CP/ENGLEWOOD, CO to AMIGO MULTIMEDIA, INC. for $60,000. The primary station is Spanish Talk KNRV-A/ENGLEWOOD-DENVER, CO.

GODDARD COLLEGE CORPORATION has closed on the donation of Variety WGDR/PLAINFIELD, VT and WGDH/HARDWICK, VT to CENTRAL VERMONT COMMUNITY RADIO CORPORATION.

