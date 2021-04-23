Postponed To 2022

ELECTRIC FORREST FESTIVAL announced TODAY (4/23) it's pushing it's dates from 2021 to 2022. The Michigan festival which focuses on a mix of electronic music, jam bands and other sound, co-produced by the COLORADO-based MADISON HOUSE PRESENTS and CALIFORNIA-based INSOMNIAC EVENTS is typically in late June. Producers were eyeing a return this fall before the pandemic made those plans impossible and noted that it's not entirely clear on when the 2022 event will take place.

A statement on the festival TWITTER account said, "After a tumultuous year full of challenges, HQ has eagerly anticipated and worked towards our collective return to ELECTRIC FOREST. However, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued, it has become clear that we are not going to be able to gather in 2021 and that postponing to 2022 is our only course of action." It went on to say, "Given the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. ELECTRIC FOREST 2022 dates will be announced when full clarity can be achieved with respect to all aspects of planning. We are eternally thankful to the entire FOREST FAMILY for the patience, planning, and determination shown over the last year. Having to postpone again is a special kind of heartache, and one which will only be healed when we are together again in 2022."

Current ticket holders can roll their ticket over to the 2022 event or request a refund.

