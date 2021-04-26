'BTS Meal' Coming (Photo: Silvia Elizabeth Pangaro/Shutterstock.com)

MC DONALD's announced MONDAY (4/19) on it's TWITTER account a global collaboration with K-Pop power house BTS to begin serving the BTS MEAL. It will go on sale starting MAY 26th in the US and will become the first "Famous Order" in MCDONALD’s history to go on a global tour, spanning nearly 50 countries and six continents.

The BTS MEAL will be the latest creation of MCDONALD’s "Famous Orders" program, whose past partnerships have included artists TRAVIS SCOTT and J BALVIN. This one-of-a-kind meal will feature the seven members’ favorite orders, including classics like the 10 piece Chicken Mc Nuggets, medium fries, and a medium drink, but also two new dipping sauces inspired by MCDONALD’s SOUTH KOREA recipes — SWEET CHILI and CAJUN.

An online story in THE HARVARD CRIMSON said this is not the first time that MCDONALD’s has collaborated with celebrities. The first instance where a celebrity’s name has been featured on the MCDONALD’s menu was with MICHAEL JORDAN in 1992. Then, just last SEPTEMBER, MCDONALD’s announced the creation of the "Famous Orders" program to introduce some of its classic menu items to a new generation of consumers, starting with a collaboration with rapper TRAVIS SCOTT.

What followed was a wildly successful marketing campaign that made the TRAVIS SCOTT BURGER, a Quarter Pounder burger with cheese, bacon, and shredded lettuce, go viral all across the US. It became so much of a pop culture phenomenon that there was a shortage of Quarter Pounder ingredients at MCDONALD’s locations. The following meal collaboration with singer J BALVIN also gained widespread attention.

This strategic deal with BTS is a chance for MCDONALD’s to replicate, if not surpass, the viral sensation of the TRAVIS SCOTT BURGER, but now on the global stage. Part of BTS’s immense success stems from the incredible online presence, organization, and dedication of ARMY (the official name for BTS fans) who span all across the world.

(Photo: Vytautas Kielaitis/Shutterstock.com)

