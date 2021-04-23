McCombs

Country and Rock radio veteran SHANNON McCOMBS is one of four broadcasters being inducted into the TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME’s Career Class of 2021. She will be joined by WANT & WCOR/LEBANON, TN's COLEMAN WALKER, and News-Talk WOKI/KNOXVILLE afternoon host HALLERIN HILTON HILL, plus a fourth inductee who has not yet been announced.

McCOMBS worked at then Rock WKDF/NASHVILLE, then transitioned into Country music as host of a show on THE NASHVILLE NETWORK. McCOMBS currently serves as a host and producer for CDX COUNTRY NEWS. (See more of her extensive work history here: NET NEWS 3/5.)

WALKER is celebrating 60 years in radio in his community, and is being inducted in his seventh year of being nominated, a TENNESSEE RADIO HALL OF FAME record. HILL, a veteran of more than 20 years in KNOXVILLE radio and television, previously hosted a talk show on WGFX/NASHVILLE from 2003-2005, and is also a singer/songwriter with a WHITNEY HOUSTON cut among his credits.

The inductions will take place on SATURDAY, JULY 31st at a TENNESSEE hotel, where several other broadcasters will be posthumously inducted into the HALL OF FAME’s Legacy Class. They include sports broadcaster, former WKBL/MILAN, TN part owner and TENNESSEE BASKETBALL STATE NETWORK co-founder BILL HANEY, as well as J. KAREN THOMAS, who was a popular air personality at NASHVILLE’s WYHY (Y107) in the 1980s.

