Finalists Announced Thursday 4/29

Finneas, Jon Batiste, Tate McRae, Timbaland and more are among the artists who will announce the finalists for the 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS. They’ll do the honors during "BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS - The List Live," which will stream on THURSDAY (4/29). The show will be hosted by ACCESS HOLLYWOOD’s ZURI HALL and comedian LALA MILAN.

"BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS - The List Live" will also feature appearances by ANITTA, BRETMAN ROCK, BRIANNE HOWEY AND ANTONIA GENTRY, CHRIS SULLIVAN, JAY PHAROAH, KANDI BURRUSS, KYLE RICHARDS, LESLIE JORDAN, LISA RINNA, THE NEW VOICES BAY AREA TIGQ CHORUS, NICK DIGIOVANNI, PARIS HILTON, ROB GRONKOWSKI, TANYA RAD AND BRAD GORESKI, TIKA THE IGGY, TIM ANDERSON, WISDOM KAYE and more. These guests will reveal this year’s finalists. The show will also include finalist reactions. In addition, hosts HALL and MILAN will discuss the awards categories, key finalist chart achievements and records.

BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and social engagement, tracked by BILLBOARD and its data partners, including MRC Data. This year’s awards are based on the chart period of MARCH 21st, 2020 through APRIL 3rd, 2021. Fan-voted categories this year include top social artist and top collaboration.

The 2021 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS are set to air on NBC on SUNDAY, MAY 23rd at 8p (ET)/5p (PT) from the MICROSOFT THEATER in LOS ANGELES. The show will air live across the country.

