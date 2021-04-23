Law

COX MEDIA GROUP Country KWEN (K95.5)/TULSA has promoted MD and afternoon personality JENNY LAW to Assistant Dir. of Branding & Programming. She joined the station for middays in 2015 and added MD stripes in 2017 (NET NEWS 6/30/17).

Prior to K95.5, she was PD/midday host at iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KKYS (MIX 104.7)/COLLEGE STATION, TX, and also worked with the COX cluster in HOUSTON for nine years.

“JENNY’s promotion is well-deserved and long overdue,” said Dir. of Branding & Programming MATT BRADLEY. “Our station does a lot of out-of-the-box promotions, and you will always find JENNY in the middle of the planning. She continuously has her eye on elevating what we are doing, and her consistent contributions are integral to our continued success.”

Congratulate her here.

« see more Net News