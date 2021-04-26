La Ross Maria

SONY MUSIC MEXICO announced Friday (4/23) they have signed 17 year-old Dominican Rapper LA ROSS MARIA. The deal is a partnership with her record label 829MUSIC MUNDIAL LLC. The artist is known for her hoarse-yet-crystal-clear voice and freestyles aimed at empowering women, as heard in "Mi Regalo Mas Bonito." She is also one of BILLBOARD's LATIN Artists to watch in 2021.

The rapper took to TWITTER to share the big news with her 2 million Instagram followers: "I want to share the news that our team continues to grow, thanks to the will of God and you, we have just signed a great contract with the entire SONY MEXICO team. We will continue growing and offering the best because my fans deserve no less, you'll see what we have prepared."

ROBERTO LÓPEZ, Pres. of SONY MUSIC MÉXICO said, "Without a doubt, we believe that she is one of the artists to follow due to her great originality and sensibility. She deserves all that she has accomplished in her short career, and now, with her joining the SONY MUSIC family, we are sure very big hits will come. This is just the beginning."

« see more Net News