KROX (101X)/Austin Set For Xposure New Music Show To Return On May 2nd
April 26, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)
WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN is bringing back its new music specialty show "XPOSURE" with new host MOMO, starting SUNDAY, MAY 2nd at 10p.
MOMO started as a weekend part-timer at 101X in 2017. She was upped to nights a couple months ago when TREVIN SMITH moved to morning drive at sister Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO). XPOSURE has been on hiatus since TREVIN moved to AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO.
Reach MOMO for 101X XPOSURE at momo@101x.com.