Momo New Host Of Xposure

WATERLOO MEDIA Alternative KROX (101X)/AUSTIN is bringing back its new music specialty show "XPOSURE" with new host MOMO, starting SUNDAY, MAY 2nd at 10p.

MOMO started as a weekend part-timer at 101X in 2017. She was upped to nights a couple months ago when TREVIN SMITH moved to morning drive at sister Triple A KGSR-HD2-K246BD (AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO). XPOSURE has been on hiatus since TREVIN moved to AUSTIN CITY LIMITS RADIO.

Reach MOMO for 101X XPOSURE at momo@101x.com.

« see more Net News