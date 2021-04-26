93.7 KHF Old Logo

LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS Hot AC WKHF (93.7 KHF)/LYNCHBURG, VA, is stunting with CHRISTMAS music ahead of a new format to be announced, but expected to be Country "93.7 THE REBEL." A FACEBOOK page for the new format describes it as "a station whose goal is to rebel against the same ole Country radio." There's already a cash contest underway, with those clicking "like" on the new FACEBOOK page entered to win a $1,000 prize.

The station was previously a Hot AC when it was sold by TODD ROBINSON's WVJT LLC on APRIL 14th to LYNCHBURG MEDIA PARTNERS, who, under the 93.7 KHF branding, began playing holiday music. More as this develops.

