Sky Walker

BANANA JOE RADIO GROUP CEO JOE MONTIONE welcomes SKY WALKER (aka DAVE SKYLER) to afternoons 4-7p on the FLASHBACKTOP40.COM RADIO NETWORK.

MONTIONE told ALL ACCESS, "We were thrilled when SKY agreed to join our station. The former KIIS-FM & KRTH/LOS ANGELES personality DJ is no stranger to the great music of the 70s 80s & 90s featured on FLASHBACKTOP40.COM, based in HOLLYWOOD.

"16 years ago when I debuted this station it was no secret that I intended to eventually become a live and local L.A. station and with SKY on afternoons and me on with the BANANA JOE FLASHBACK SHOW evenings we are making it happen!”

FLASHBACKTOP40.COM is a hybrid Classic Hits, Variety Hits format and available for 24/7 syndication on the SYNCHRONICITY DIGITAL PLATFORM. Email JOE MONTIONE or call him at (747) 999-7061.

