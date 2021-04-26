Fass (Photo: WBAI)

BOB FASS, whose "RADIO UNNAMABLE" defined free-form radio at PACIFICA Variety WBAI/NEW YORK since 1963, died SATURDAY (4/24) of congestive heart failure in MONROE, NC at 87.

FASS had been pursuing an acting career when he was hired to host an overnight show at WBAI in 1963. The show, an unstructured talk and music show, became a signature feature of the eclectic noncommercial station, with guests including BOB DYLAN, ALLEN GINSBERG, FRANK ZAPPA, JONI MITCHELL, and many other notables. FASS, a co-founder of the Yippies, hosted the show at WBAI until his passing, except for a gap of five years when he was fired for working to organize WBAI workers in a union in 1977, hosting his show at then-UPSALA COLLEGE noncommercial Variety WFMU/EAST ORANGE, NJ until returning to WBAI in 1982. A documentary about his show and colorful career, also called "RADIO UNNAMEABLE," was released in 2013.

